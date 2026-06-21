Maharashtra Monsoon Latest Update: Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Pune, Sangli, Nagpur, Nashik likely to witness rain and thunderstorms today, IMD issues alert

The MeT department has said that the weather will remain dry in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik and Ahilyanagar in North Maharashtra.

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Maharashtra Monsoon Latest Update

New Delhi: Weather conditions in Maharashtra have remained largely unchanged, with no significant rainfall even as June is coming to an end. However, the weather department has issued a rainfall alert for today. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Thane, Mumbai, and Ratnagiri in the Konkan region. A yellow alert has also been issued for the districts of Sindhudurg and Raigad.

The MeT department has said that the weather will remain dry in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik and Ahilyanagar in North Maharashtra. There is a possibility of light rain in Pune, Satara and Sangli districts of western Maharashtra. A yellow alert of rain has been issued in Solapur, Kolhapur and Kolhapur Ghatmatha areas.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Monsoon Latest Update: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur likely to receive rain by THIS date, IMD issues alert

Here are some of the key details:

In the Marathwada region, the weather will remain dry in the districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli

Light rain likely in two districts of Nanded and Latur.

An orange alert has been issued for Akola, Amravati and Washim districts due to heat wave.

No alert has been issued for Bhandara and Buldhana districts.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal districts.

An orange alert has been issued for a heat wave in some places.

IMD forecasts light rain in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rains in the national capital. On Saturday, Delhi saw a slight increase in the minimum temperature even as the IMD has forecast light rain and gusty winds for the day.

Safdarjung, representative of the city’s weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degree higher than a day before. The minimum at Safdarjung was also 0.7 degree above the normal.

Other weather stations also recorded slight increases in the minimum temperatures. Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees higher than Friday.

Ridge recorded a minimum of 26 degrees and Ayanagar 27.7 degrees, with a rise of 1.5 degrees and 1.2 degrees respectively. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain and gusty winds for the day.

“Partly cloudy skies are expected to persist on Saturday. A spell of very light to light rain is expected from afternoon to evening, along with thunderstorm and strong gusty winds of speed 40-50 kmph,” IMD official said said.