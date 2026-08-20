Maharashtra Weather Today: Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, Satara, Sangli, Ratnagiri likely to see rain, IMD issues statement

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in several districts of Maharashtra. The forecast comes as the state has been experiencing light rain over the past few days. It is important to note that the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall remains low across the state. Palghar and Mumbai in the Konkan region are likely to experience relatively mild weather, while light to moderate rain is expected in Ratnagiri and Thane. Moderate rainfall is forecast in Raigad and Sindhudurg.
ALSO READ: Odisha Flood: Situation grim in six districts of Odisha, Balasore on high alert as water level in Subarnarekha river rises
The Kulagad Bailey bridge on the Dharchula-Tawaghat motor road in Pithoragarh district was damaged by a landslide on Wednesday, officials said. According to officials, the bridge sustained damage due to falling stones and rocks from the hillside.
Teams from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the police have reached the site. Work to restore road connectivity has commenced.
The bridge is located approximately 11 kilometres from Dharchula. Following the damage to the bridge, the district administration has temporarily suspended movement between Dharchula and the Vyas and Darma valleys.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dharchula Ashish Joshi said, “Until an alternative route is prepared next to the damaged bridge, we have requested people to avoid travelling between the high-altitude valley villages and Dharchula.”
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.