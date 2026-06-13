Maharashtra Monsoon Big Update: Will it rain in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Ratnagiri, Jalgaon Amravati today? IMD issues statement, says…

Several areas in Marathwada and Central Maharashtra also reported temperatures ranging between 39 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius.

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Maharashtra Monsoon Big Update: In what comes as bad news for the people of Maharashtra, who have been reeling under scorching heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the advance of the southwest monsoon has slowed across the state, including Mumbai, leading to a delay in its further progress. The weather department has informed that the monsoon has reached the Harne-Dapoli region but has remained stagnant due to the absence of favourable weather conditions required for its advancement.

Mumbai, on the other hand, is facing hot and humid weather, with temperatures hovering around 35 degrees Celsius. However, IMD has forecast the possibility of rainfall in the state beginning next week. Weather experts have pointed to the strengthening El Niño phenomenon as a key factor affecting rainfall patterns this year.

According to meteorologists, El Niño could lead to uneven rainfall distribution across the country. While some regions may witness a delay in monsoon showers and receive below-normal rainfall, others could experience intense downpours over short periods.

ALSO READ: Delhi Weather Today, 13 June 2026: Will it rain in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Greater Noida? IMD issues alert

Here are some of the key details:

Maharashtra continued to remain under the grip of an intense heatwave

Several parts of the state recording temperatures significantly above normal even as the southwest monsoon continues to remain absent

In Mumbai city, the maximum temperature reached 36 degrees Celsius, which is 3.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Santacruz, which is representative of Mumbai suburbs, recorded 35.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature remained high at 30.2 degrees Celsius

Coastal regions also reported above normal temperatures with Alibag at 37.2 degrees Celsius, Dahanu at 36.8 degrees Celsius, and Ratnagiri at 33.5 degrees Celsius.

Vidarbha remained the hottest region in the state with Akola and Wardha both recording 43.5 degrees Celsius.

Yavatmal followed closely at 43.2 degrees Celsius, while Amravati recorded 42.4 degrees Celsius.

Nagpur stood at 41 degrees Celsius.

Several areas in Marathwada and Central Maharashtra also reported temperatures ranging between 39 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius.

Pune recorded a maximum of 35.9 degrees Celsius, which is 3.5 degrees Celsius above normal, while the minimum settled at 26.1 degrees Celsius.

Other notable readings included Jalgaon at 41.8 degrees Celsius, Ahilyanagar at 40 degrees Celsius, Malegaon at 42.8 degrees Celsius, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 39.3 degrees Celsius.

It is important to note that the weather department recorded no rainfall across Konkan-Goa, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha regions. Pune continues to show a seasonal rainfall deficit of minus 62.3 millimetres against the normal 62.3 millimetres for this period, raising concerns among farmers and civic authorities.

In its statement, the weather department has advised citizens to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours, and take precautions against heat related illnesses. The weather bureau is monitoring monsoon progress closely, while meteorologists indicate that evolving El Nino conditions could influence rainfall patterns this season.