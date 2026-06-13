Maharashtra Monsoon Big Update: Will it rain in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Ratnagiri, Jalgaon Amravati today? IMD issues statement, says...

Maharashtra Monsoon Big Update: In what comes as bad news for the people of Maharashtra, who have been reeling under scorching heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the advance of the southwest monsoon has slowed across the state, including Mumbai, leading to a delay in its further progress. The weather department has informed that the monsoon has reached the Harne-Dapoli region but has remained stagnant due to the absence of favourable weather conditions required for its advancement.
Mumbai, on the other hand, is facing hot and humid weather, with temperatures hovering around 35 degrees Celsius. However, IMD has forecast the possibility of rainfall in the state beginning next week. Weather experts have pointed to the strengthening El Niño phenomenon as a key factor affecting rainfall patterns this year.
According to meteorologists, El Niño could lead to uneven rainfall distribution across the country. While some regions may witness a delay in monsoon showers and receive below-normal rainfall, others could experience intense downpours over short periods.
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It is important to note that the weather department recorded no rainfall across Konkan-Goa, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha regions. Pune continues to show a seasonal rainfall deficit of minus 62.3 millimetres against the normal 62.3 millimetres for this period, raising concerns among farmers and civic authorities.
In its statement, the weather department has advised citizens to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours, and take precautions against heat related illnesses. The weather bureau is monitoring monsoon progress closely, while meteorologists indicate that evolving El Nino conditions could influence rainfall patterns this season.
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