Maharashtra Monsoon Latest Update: Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Satara, Ratnagiri to witness heavy rains, IMD issues alert

New Delhi: The incessant rains have wreaked havoc in several parts of Maharashtra. Despite the late onset of the monsoon, Mumbai has been recording heavy rain since the start of this week. Visuals on social media showed multiple stretches of the city heavily waterlogged due to the heavy downpours. As per the weather department, the state will witness more rains in the next 24 hours. The IMD has sounded red alert for 5 districts of the state, an orange alert for 10 districts and a yellow alert for rains for 14 districts.
As per the data shared by BMC on Saturday, Mumbai’s Bandra in the western suburbs recorded some of the highest rainfall figures, with the H West ward office receiving 150.6 mm, followed by Supari Tank at 146 mm and Pali Chimbai at 143.2 mm.
In the island city, Parel recorded 141.8 mm, Matunga-Dadar 135.2 mm, Fort 120.8 mm, Wadala 118.3 mm and Lower Parel 118 mm. In the eastern suburbs, Vikhroli logged 143 mm, followed by Ghatkopar at 136.4 mm, Mankhurd at 134.2 mm, Chembur at 127.6 mm and Maharashtra Nagar in Mankhurd at 124 mm.
Light to heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers and gusty winds is likely in Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli and Nanded districts. A yellow alert has been issued for this district. While light to moderate rain has been forecast in three districts of Beed, Latur and Dharashiv.
Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms are expected in Akola, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Wardha districts of Vidarbha region. Heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gales are expected in Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia, Nagpur, Washim and Yavatmal districts. An orange alert has been issued for these districts.
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