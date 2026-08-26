Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Pune to witness rain today, IMS issues alert

According to the weather department's forecast, most parts of Maharashtra are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on August 26.

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New Delhi: Maharashtra is likely to witness another change in weather conditions. For the past several days, most parts of the state have received little to no rainfall. Although some areas have received light to moderate rain, the absence of heavy rainfall continues. As a result, several regions are facing a rainfall deficit, raising concerns among farmers and residents.

Over the past three days, rainfall was recorded in some districts of Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha, as well as in the ghat areas. However, rainfall activity is likely to weaken again.

Here are some of the key details:

According to the weather department’s forecast, most parts of Maharashtra are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on August 26.

Some areas may experience thundershowers and thunderstorms.

A yellow alert has been issued for four areas—Jalgaon, Nashik, Nashik Ghat, and Pune Ghat areas.

Rainfall has taken a break in the Konkan region, including Mumbai, over the past few days.

The weather in Konkan is likely to remain dry, humid and warm over the next few days.

Some areas may receive light showers, but the possibility of heavy rainfall remains low.

Residents of Konkan will therefore have to continue waiting for the return of heavy rain.

A slight change in weather conditions is expected in North Maharashtra.

A Yellow Alert has been issued for Jalgaon, Nashik and the Nashik Ghat areas.

These regions are likely to experience thunderstorms and heavy showers, with winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph in some places.

Dhule and Nandurbar are expected to receive light to moderate rain, along with thundershowers in some areas.

Heavy Rain Warning for Pune Ghat Areas

Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur in western Maharashtra are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. Some areas may also experience thundershowers. The weather department has sounded Yellow Alert for the Pune Ghat areas, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at some places. However, rainfall activity is likely to remain comparatively weaker in other parts of the region.