New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday resumed the inter-district bus services of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), more than four months after operations were suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown.

"The state government has allowed to re-start inter-district bus operations, and we are planning resume the services from tomorrow," MSRTC's Vice Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Channe told PTI.

With the new directive, passengers can now avail the inter-district bus services without an e-pass, permission or approval for inter-district travel in the MSRTC buses. However, a standard operating procedure for travel will be issued.

The MSRTC had already started 10-12 bus operations in the Pune district limits last week on about 40 routes at 50 per cent passenger capacity.

With a fleet of over 18,000 buses and nearly one lakh workforce, MSRTC is one of the biggest state road transport corporations in the county. However, it suffered huge financial losses during the lockdown and has sought a Rs 1000 crore assistance from the Union government.

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, over 65 lakh passengers used to travel daily in MSRTC buses.