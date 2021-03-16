Mumbai: A day after fresh restrictions were imposed in Maharashtra, the Centre on Tuesday wrote to the state government, saying that such measures won’t be more effective in containing the spread of the virus. “Measures such as night curfews and lockdowns have very limited impact on containing transmission”, the Union Health Ministry reportedly said in a letter to Maharashtra chief secretary, adding that the state is at the beginning of the second wave of Covid. Furthermore, it urged the state to focus on containment strategies. Also Read - Pune: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Shivaji Market, 25 Shops Gutted

The letter comes after findings of the central team that went to the Vidharba region following a sudden spike of coronavirus cases. The union government also asked the state to utilize rapid antigen test kits as well in crowded areas like bus stops, slums, railway stations etc, reported India Today.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with key members of the state's Covid-19 Task Force, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte today to assess the situation in the state.

While fresh guidelines for the state have been announced in the state till the end of this month, the Thackeray government is expected to announce new curbs for the financial capital today.

Earlier on Monday, the government issued a notification and directed all offices in the state (private and government) all offices in the state (private and government). Moreover, the government has asked offices to allow their employees to work from home as far as possible. However, health and other essential services have been exempted to ensure that the citizens get essential supplies to stay at their homes.