Mumbai: A day after Maharashtra reported 43,183, its highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a high-level meeting with officials today to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. Ahead of the meeting, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had hinted at imposing additional restrictions in the city from April 2, in a bid to break the chain of the transmission. Speaking to PTI, Pednekar had stated that all religious places might be shut completely as people refuse to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Besides, strict guidelines are expected to be issued for malls and theatres. Moreover, officers could be asked to operate in shifts. Apart from these, Mumbai local trains might be restricted to only essential services staff only as in the past, said the official. Notably, experts have attributed the rise in COVID-19 cases to the resumption of the local train services. Also Read - Western Railway Suspends Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express For A Month From Today
Here Are The Latest Updates From Maharashtra:
- -Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope recently said people should be ready for stringent measures in the coming days to curb the spread of COVID-19 and that imposing a lockdown is the last option for the state government.
- -Though the state won’t see a complete lockdown, people can expect district-wise strict curbs and containment zones, the guidelines for which are likely to be announced by evening today.
- -Cinema, retail, and shopping industries won’t be able to bear another lockdown, industry associations stated yesterday, urging CM to not impose a lockdown in Maharashtra.
- – The Mumbai civic body has made the use of masks and gloves mandatory for all home-quarantined patients. In a new set of guidelines issued last night, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also reduced the home quarantine period to 10 days from the existing 14 days.
- -Asymptomatic patients, mild symptomatic patients with no co-morbidities and less than 100 F fever and oxygen saturation above 95 as well as elderly and patients with comorbidities but no symptoms are to be home-quarantined.