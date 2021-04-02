Mumbai: A day after Maharashtra reported 43,183, its highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a high-level meeting with officials today to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. Ahead of the meeting, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had hinted at imposing additional restrictions in the city from April 2, in a bid to break the chain of the transmission. Speaking to PTI, Pednekar had stated that all religious places might be shut completely as people refuse to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Besides, strict guidelines are expected to be issued for malls and theatres. Moreover, officers could be asked to operate in shifts. Apart from these, Mumbai local trains might be restricted to only essential services staff only as in the past, said the official. Notably, experts have attributed the rise in COVID-19 cases to the resumption of the local train services. Also Read - Western Railway Suspends Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express For A Month From Today

Here Are The Latest Updates From Maharashtra: