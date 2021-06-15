Mumbai Local Train Update: Mumbai local train services will resume for the general public only when the city will move to ‘Level 1’ of the state’s unlock plan. Earlier this month, the unlocking process began in the financial capital nearly two months after pandemic-induced lockdown. While restaurants, gyms, salons, and other commercial establishments resumed their services in the city which falls in ‘Level-3’ of the Maharashtra government’s five-level ‘unlock plan’, local train services remained shut for the general public in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Also Read - Full Lockdown in Mumbai Will Continue For Now Due to Rain, Influx of Migrants, BMC Issues Fresh Order

Now, speaking to reporters on the possibility of the resumption of the suburban services, state Cabinet Minister Vijay Wadettiwar asserted that though the COVID-19 cases are declining, the threat is still there. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Services Halted Between Kurla, Sion Stations Due to Waterlogging

“In some districts, the situation is worrying, thus local train services can not be started immediately”, news portal Lokmat quoted the minister as saying. Notably, local train services were suspended for the general public for the second time on April 15, following the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Suburban Services to Open For General Public Soon? Mayor Drops BIG Hint

Passenger Association Demand Resumption Of Local Trains

The associations of suburban train commuters, earlier this month, had urged the state government to start the operation of local trains for the general public at the earliest.

“Train services should be resumed for the general public. As the state is unlocking, passengers that are travelling for work should be allowed to commute. We discussed this with the railway officials but they said that the decision on allowing people to commute is with the Maharashtra government. The government should immediately open train services with restricted timing like earlier,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

Mumbai Unlock: No relaxation in curbs for 2 weeks

Despite a significant decline in the Covid-19 positivity rate, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided against easing restrictions in Mumbai for the next two weeks. In a guideline issued on Friday, the civic body said that the COVID restrictions in the city will not be relaxed for time being.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the density of population, heavy rainfall prediction and the number of people coming through local trains. In the order, the BMC stated that Mumbai will continue to be under ‘Level 3’ of Covid restrictions.

About 5-Level Unlock Process

Districts with a case positivity rate of 5 per cent or less and occupancy of hospital beds with oxygen is less than 25 per cent are under Level 1. Level 2 includes 5 per cent positivity rate and 25-40 hospital oxygen beds occupancy. Those with positivity rate of 5-10 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy less than 40-60 per cent come under Level 3 with the guidelines to “minimize movement post-5 p.m. on weekdays and weekends”.

The areas with a positivity rate of 10-20 per cent and 60-75 oxygen bed occupancy come under Level 4, and those with positivity rate of 20 per cent and above with 75 per cent or higher oxygen bed occupancy fall under Level 5 for the unlockdown purposes. CM Thackeray has allowed the local administration to take a call on easing or tightening restrictions based on the situation.

Check Full List of Relaxations/Restrictions