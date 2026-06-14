Mumbai Monsoon Big Update: Rain, thunderstorms likely to hit Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Nagpur, and Ahilyanagar by THIS date, check IMD update here

As per IMD's June 13 update, the monsoon is expected to advance within the next two to three days into more parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and southern Chhattisgarh. Maharashtra was not mentioned in this forecast.

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A man covers himself during rainfall as monsoon arrives, at Marine Drive, in Kochi, Kerala (PTI)

Mumbai: What may come as bad news for the people of Maharashtra, who are already grappling with scorching heat, is that isolated areas in Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, and Vidarbha may experience heatwave conditions, while hot and humid weather is likely to persist in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region until June 16. It is important to note that despite the monsoon’s arrival in the state, residents are not expected to get immediate relief from the intense heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had indicated that the monsoon would advance further into Maharashtra over the next three to four days. However, on June 13, the IMD unexpectedly removed Maharashtra from its updated forecast.

As per IMD’s June 13 update, the monsoon is expected to advance within the next two to three days into more parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and southern Chhattisgarh. Maharashtra was not mentioned in this forecast.

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Instead, the IMD issued a heatwave warning for parts of the state, raising concerns about the delayed progress of the monsoon and the continued spell of intense heat.

Maharashtra Weather: Here are some of the key updates

Satellite images show that there are currently no rain-bearing clouds over Maharashtra.

Weather experts are of the opinion that the further advance of the monsoon in Maharashtra may be delayed until June 19–20.

A cyclonic circulation has developed over Maharashtra, causing hot winds to be pushed outward.

These hot winds are preventing the formation of rain clouds.

At present, strong northwesterly winds are prevailing, while westerly winds are bringing only limited moisture.

Minimum temperatures remain elevated. However, the available moisture is insufficient to support rainfall.

Due to the prevailing humidity, Mumbai’s minimum temperature has been recorded at 30°C or above for more than seven consecutive days.

In the interior regions of the state as well, minimum temperatures are higher than normal.

The recorded differences are 4°C in Ahilyanagar, 4.4°C in Malegaon, 4.5°C in Satara, and 4.1°C in Sangli.

Heatwave in Marathwada and Vidarbha

As per the information released by the Regional Meteorological Department on Saturday, hot and humid conditions are likely to persist in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts until June 16. Thereafter, thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall may occur, although the rainfall is not expected to be significant.

For the rest of the state, a heatwave warning has been issued on Sunday for Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Jalna. In Vidarbha, heatwave conditions are also likely on Sunday and Monday in Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, and Washim. An Orange Alert has been issued for Amravati and Buldhana on Sunday.