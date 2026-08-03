Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Vidarbha, Palghar to witness heavy rain today, IMD issue alert

From tomorrow onward, rainfall in the region is likely to weaken, leading to more stable weather conditions and some relief from the persistent rains of the past few days.

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New Delhi: The intensity of rain in Maharashtra has eased since the beginning of August after intense rains throughout July. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall for parts of Konkan, the ghat (hill) regions, and Vidarbha on August 3, while light to moderate rain is expected across the rest of Maharashtra.

It is important to note that Konkan experienced heavy rainfall over the past few days, but the intensity has now reduced, and weather conditions are improving in most areas. No weather warning has been issued for Palghar, Thane, or Mumbai.

Raigad and Ratnagiri are under a Yellow Alert, with heavy to very heavy showers likely at isolated places. The IMD expects rainfall over Konkan to reduce further over the next few days.

Here are some of the key details:

No weather warning has been issued for Palghar, Thane, or Mumbai.

Raigad and Ratnagiri are under a Yellow Alert, with heavy to very heavy showers likely at isolated places.

The IMD expects rainfall over Konkan to reduce further over the next few days.

A yellow alert has been issued for the ghat areas of Nashik.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Jalgaon districts.

From tomorrow onward, rainfall in the region is likely to weaken, leading to more stable weather conditions and some relief from the persistent rains of the past few days.

The ghat areas of Pune and Satara are under a Yellow Alert.

Kolhapur, Satara city, Sangli, and Solapur have not been issued any weather warning.

These districts are expected to witness light rain, cloudy skies, and occasional sunshine.

Similar weather conditions are likely to continue over the next few days.

No weather warnings have been issued for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, and Dharashiv districts.

These areas are likely to experience light rain, humid conditions, and cloudy weather.

Below-normal rainfall continues to worry farmers, with the region still facing a rainfall deficit.

Yellow Alert for six districts in Vidarbha

The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Akola, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, and Wardha, where heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places. Meanwhile, Buldhana, Nagpur, and Yavatmal are expected to receive light to moderate rain. According to the forecast, rainfall in Vidarbha is also likely to decrease from tomorrow, with drier weather expected to prevail.