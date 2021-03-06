Maharashtra Lockdown News: For the first time since November, the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed the 10,000-mark. Compounding health concerns, the state reported a whopping 10,216 fresh infections and 53 deaths. With this the total number of cases climbed to 21,98,399 and fatalities rose to 52,3939 in the past one year – both highest in India. The number of ‘active cases’ in the state stood at 88,838, with a cure rate of 93.52 per cent and a death rate of 2.38. Also Read - Will Lockdown be Imposed? Punjab Emerges New COVID Hotspot in India With 5 Districts Recording Over 100 Fresh Cases

With 86,794 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the state's total test count has risen to 1,65,96,300. Currently, a whopping 410,411 people are in home isolation while another 4,203 are in institutional quarantine in the state.

Maharashtra on Verge of Statewide Lockdown

Following this, speculations are rife that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government may announce restrictions or curbs in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus. CM Thackeray had also hinted at reimposing lockdown in the state. Addressing a press conference last month, the Sena president expressed his disinterest in implementing restrictions, saying,” I do not want to impose it but ‘majboori‘ (helplessness) is also something.”

A detailed review of the Covid-19 Situation in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and towns.

Meanwhile, the state is likely to carry out a detailed review of the Covid-19 pandemic situation vis-a-is the ongoing vaccination drive, especially in the tier-2 and tier-3 cities and towns.

The health authorities are also monitoring the situation in various other public places like malls, shopping plazas, places of worship, daily or weekly markets, etc to strictly implement Covid-19 protocols like wearing face-masks, physical distancing, and using sanitisers.

Worst-hit Districts in Maharashtra

In the wake of rising cases, the administration has extended lockdown in Amravati district till March 8. The lockdown has also been extended in Akola, Akot and Murjitapur to break the chain of the transmission. Besides, the judicial working hours of subordinate courts in Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Akola and Washim districts were also restricted to five hours a day due to the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.