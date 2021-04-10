Mumbai: An 80-year-old woman was turned away from the NESCO jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai’s Goregaon district after they said they had run out of vaccines. The octogenarian, named Jayashree Mankane from Jogeshwari was among many in Maharashtra who had to return jab-less as private centres complained of shortage of the coronavirus vaccine. Also Read - 'Cancel Board Exams 2021 or Conduct it Online', Chorus Grows For Cancellation of Class 10, 12 Examinations

According to a Times of India report, the woman said she was afraid to take the covid shot initially. However, seeing other people take the jab, she felt confident that "it will not do any harm". "We hope the government provides doses soon," she said. Vaccination began for senior citizens on March 1.

The COVID-19 inoculation drive was on Friday halted at several private hospitals in Mumbai due to the unavailability of doses. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the centres will remain shut till April 12.

On the weekend, April 10 and 11, the vaccination drive in Mumbai against COVID-19 will take place only in government and civic centres and it will resume at private hospitals once more vaccine doses are made available, the BMC said.

There are 49 vaccination centres in government and BMC run hospitals in the metropolis, while 71 have been set up in private hospitals, and some 50,000 people are being inoculated daily. However, some 90 vaccination centres, including 71 in private facilities, had to be shut on Friday due to a shortage of vaccine doses.

At several centres, people protested after being asked to go back due to the lack of vaccine doses, officials said.