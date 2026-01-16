Home

News

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Exit polls predict smooth win for Mahayuti in BMC election, counting to begin soon

live

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Exit polls predict smooth win for Mahayuti in BMC election, counting to begin soon

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: The voting across all municipal bodies including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), ended peacefully on Wednesday. Now all eyes are on the results today that will decide the fate of 15,931 candidates.

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Exit polls predict smooth win for Mahayuti in BMC election, counting of votes begins

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: People of Maharashtra voted across 29 municipal corporations for the Municipal Corporation Election 2026 of the state on Wednesday. Over 3.40 crore voters cast their votes to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates. The voting across all municipal bodies, including Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), ended peacefully on Wednesday evening. All eyes are on the results today specially on the results of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India’s richest civic body that has an annual budget of more than Rs 74,400 crore.

Most of the exit polls, including Axis My India, the JVC, and Sakal, have predicted a smooth victory for Mahayuti in BMC. Polling for 29 municipal corporations was held till 5.30 pm yesterday. Voting was held for 2,869 seats across 893 wards. The counting of votes today will decide the fate of 15,931 candidates.

The counting of votes will begin at around 10 am today.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.