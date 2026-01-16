Home

News

Maharashtra municipal corporation election results: What factors led to BJPs massive victory in 2026?

Maharashtra municipal corporation election results: What factors led to BJP’s massive victory in 2026?

The BJP-led Mahayuti is moving towards a massive victory in the Maharashtra municipal corporation election results. Scroll down to know about the reasons behind the win.

BJP

Maharashtra municipal election results: In a historic political development after the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the Maharashtra municipal election results have delivered a clear and powerful message with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led alliance leading in 25 of the 29 municipal corporations. While all parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi are struggling, the BJP is set for stunning victory in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections. However, the question remains, what are the factors that led to the decisive victory for the BJP in the 2026 Maharashtra municipal elections.

What are the reasons behind BJP’s massive success?

The huge victory of the BJP in the Maharashtra municipal election results raised some important question like what changed between the last municipal elections in 2017 and how has the power balance sharply shifted in favour of the BJP?

Read more: BMC Elections 2026 Result Winners List: Saffron surge in Mumbai, full list of BJP winning candidates

With Sharad Pawar on the political backbench, Ajit Pawar and Shinde reliant on the BJP and the Thackeray brothers’ image taking a hit, the BJP got a clear path ahead in the Maharashtra municipal elections 2026. Moreover, post-Babasaheb Thackeray, BJP’s need for regional allies has dropped significantly in the state.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Why Thackeray cousins dealt a massive blow?

The much-talked-about coordination between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray failed to dent the BJP in the 2026 Maharashtra municipal elections due to various reasons. The Shiv Sena (UBT), despite its Marathi identity push, could not counter the BJP’s strong organisation and the vote-splitting caused by the Shinde faction.

Read more: BMC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Mahayuti heads for major victory, counting underway

Also, it can be said that the BJP-led Mahayuti presented a more united front and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by the the Thackeray cousins suffered from internal conflicts, public disagreements leading to decreased voters trust.

Read more: BMC Election 2026 results: Full list of winning candidates from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

What happened in Maharashtra municipal elections 2017?

In the 2017 Maharashtra municipal election results which had 27 municipal corporations, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning over 15 corporations and the Shiv Sena won in 5 corporations, most importantly retaining its position as the single largest party in Mumbai’s BMC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.