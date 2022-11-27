Maharashtra: Slabs Fall Off of Foot Over Bridge at Balharshah Railway Junction, 4 Injured | Watch

Slabs fall off of a foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra's Chandrapur; people feared injured

Updated: November 27, 2022 7:29 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Maharashtra: Slabs Fall Off of Foot Over Bridge at Balharshah Railway Junction, 4 Injured | Watch

Mumbai: Slabs fall off of a foot over a bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur on Sunday. According to the reports, at least 4 passengers got injured in the incident.

“Part of pre-cast slab of Foot over the bridge at Balharshah, Nagpur division fell down at around 5.10pm today. 4 persons injured in incident & all have been shifted to Civil Hospital after giving first aid. No casualties reported,” Shivaji Sutar, CPRO CR said.

The foot-over bridge connects platforms 1 and 2.

The railways announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for those with serious injuries, and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.

Published Date: November 27, 2022 6:31 PM IST

Updated Date: November 27, 2022 7:29 PM IST