New Delhi: Congress party on Saturday nominated its senior leader and Sakoli constituency legislator Nana Patole for the Assembly Speaker’s post. “Patole will be our candidate for the Speaker’s election,” a senior Congress leader told media persons today.

As per the agreement between the the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Speaker’s post was given to the grand old party while the deputy Chief Minister would be from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. The Shiv Sena, being the largest party of the Aghadi coalition, claimed the Chief Ministerial post.

Mumbai: Congress' Nana Patole who is the #MahaVikasAghadi candidate for the state Assembly Speaker post, files his nomination. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/tL5U8agPLN — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

Reports claimed that the decision to nominate Patole for Speaker’s post has been taken in a bid to reach out to the agrarian communities. Patole was earlier the leader of Congress’ Kisan Wing. He was also associated with the BJP but he rebelled against his party to join Congress. He contested against the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur but failed to achieve victory.

On the other hand, the BJP has nominated Chandrakant Patil as its candidate for the Speaker’s election. However, it is confirmed that the the post will be grabbed by Patole as Shiv Sena, the NCP has extended their support to him. Besides, Patole also has the support of the Samajwadi Party, the Vikas Bahujan Aghadi and eight independents.

Meanwhile, with a combined strength of around 165 legislators in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is confident of winning the floor test which is scheduled to be held at 2 PM today.

The development comes four days after the previous Pro-Tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar had conducted the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected legislators, as per a Supreme Court order.