Mumbai: After holding a joint meeting with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena on Thursday said that they had a discussion on Common Minimum Programme and also prepared a draft regarding the same.

Sena leader Eknath Shinde said that the draft will be sent to the high command of three parties for discussion, and the final decision will be taken thereafter.

“Common Minimum Programme was discussed in the meeting, a draft has been prepared. The draft will be sent to high command of three parties for discussion, final decision will be taken by high commands,” news agency ANI reported Eknath Shinde said.

Earlier in the day, reports said that top leaders of the NCP and the Congress finalised power-sharing modalities in a joint coordination committee meeting at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai today.

Further, the coordination committee was also formed by two parties. NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Nawab Malik and Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Manikrao Thakre and Vijay Vadettiwar are there in the committee.

Reports have it that the two parties were going down the road of 50:50 partnership and the Congress has actually demanded the post of the deputy CM for all five years. But it’s not clear how the deal will accommodate Shiv Sena.

In the recently concluded Assembly polls, Congress and NCP had bagged 54 and 44 seats respectively in 288-member Assembly. As no party came forward to prove majority to form the government in the state, it on Tuesday came under President’s rule after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for the requisite notification.