New Delhi: Top leaders of the NCP and the Congress have finalised power-sharing modalities in a joint coordination committee meeting at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai. According to reports, the NCP-Congress leadership will now meet the Sena leadership to take the conversation ahead.

The coordination committee has been formed by two parties. NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Nawab Malik and Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Manikrao Thakre and Vijay Vadettiwar are there in the committee.

According to reports, the two parties were going down the road of 50:50 partnership and the Congress has actually demanded the post of the deputy CM for all five years. But it’s not clear how the deal will accommodate Shiv Sena.

Reportedly, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday, though Sena MP Sanjay Raut dismissed this and said those are just rumours. Instead, he hit out at Union Home Minister Amit and BJP president Amit Shah, alleging that he was lying on the Maharashtra power-sharing deal, which was agreed between the two parties before the state assembly election.

Training his guns at the Home Minister, Raut said, ”Anit Shah is lying on Shiv Sena’s demand for a rotational chief minister for 2.5 years in Maharashtra. He also kept PM Narendra Modi in the dark over the issue.”

The Shiv Sena on Thursday alleged that imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra was a “scripted act” and took a jibe at the governor, saying he has now given parties six months to form the government. It also said that former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is shedding “crocodile tears” over the imposition of President’s rule as power is still indirectly in the hands of the BJP.

Criticising the governor for giving the Shiv Sena just 24 hours to stake a claim and refusing it additional time to muster numbers, an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said, “It looked like some invisible power was controlling this game and decisions were taken accordingly.”

