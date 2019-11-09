New Delhi: Hours after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called upon caretaker CM Devendra Fadnavis to indicate its willingness towards govenment formation with the single-largest party, opposition party NCP showed its resentment and it would vote against the BJP and attempt to form an alternate government.

Calling the Governor’s move a potential ‘horse-trading’, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “Maharashtra Governor has invited BJP to form government in the state, Governor should ensure if BJP has majority or not, otherwise there will be horse trading.”

“Despite that, if BJP forms the govt in the state, we are going to vote against BJP on the floor of the House. If the BJP govt falls, in the interest of the state we will try to form an alternate govt,” he said.

After a 15-day-long impasse between the BJP and Shiv Sena following the results of Maharashtra assembly polls, Governor Koshiyari on Saturday evening invited Fadnavis to form the government and prove majority by November 11, 8 PM.

Although the party had earlier rejected the idea of an alliance with Shiv Sena for an alternative majority, Malik claimed, “We will see if Shiv Sena votes against BJP in the House to pull down BJP government. We will consider supporting an alternate govt. We have called a meeting of all our MLAs on 12th November. Sharad Pawar will also attend that meeting.”

Earlier in the day, NCP president Sharad Pawar had said there was no discussion within his party on extending support to the Shiv Sena. However, Malik said that the 54 MLAs of the NCP will meet in Mumbai in Pawar’s presence on November 12 to discuss the situation at hand.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party by winning 105 seats in the 288-member House, while the Sena won 56 seats. Meanwhile, the NCP won 54 seats and the Congress won 44 seats. Since the BJP is falling behind the majority mark of 145 seats, it needs have to prove its majority in the Assembly.

A setback arose between the BJP-Sena alliance after the latter demanded a ’50-50 formula’ allegedly promised by BJP president Amit Shah. Since then, the two allies have been bickering over sharing the Chief Minister post. While the Sena wants it to be shared for two-and-half years on rotational basis, the BJP is opposed to the idea.