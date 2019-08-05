New Delhi: As many as 115 people were rescued from flooded areas in Baner, Pune of Maharashtra following heavy rainfall in the region, stated the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a ‘red alert’ for the Pune district for Saturday and Sunday. Following the heavy rainfall, the dams located in Khadakwasla, Pavana and Mulshi cities of Maharashtra had to release water into the Mula, Mutha and Pavana rivers, stated a report. This resulted in flooding in some areas on Sunday.

The Pune district authorities on August 4 issued an advisory alerting people to be wary of the situation, especially to those residing in the low-lying areas of the district. Schools and colleges were ordered to be shut on August 5. An IMD bulletin issued at 9 PM IST on August 4 predicted ‘moderate to heavy rains’ in isolated parts of Pune city for the five subsequent days. The bulletin ‘heavy to very heavy rains’ for the district’s ghat regions in the same period.

Later on Sunday, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “We have issued an advisory for citizens asking them not to venture out of their houses unless absolutely necessary as the situation might get critical.” He added that between 2000-2500 people were rescued till August 4 from the flood areas. An NDRF team also rescued seven members of a family who were stranded in a flooded house in Kamshet area.

On August 4, the head of IMD’s Pune office Anupam Kashyapi noted, “As far as Pune is concerned, especially the ghat areas, there is a heavy to very heavy rain warning for the next five days. For Pune city, there is moderate to heavy rain warning in isolated areas. Tomorrow onwards, for Pune city, light to moderate rain is expected over next two to three days.”