Mumbai: With the continuous threat of rising cases of COVID-19 in past few days and detection of Variant of Concern (VoC) 'Omicron' suggesting increase in transmissibility, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai issued fresh guidelines to enhanced surveillance of international travellers arriving at Mumbai International Airport from abroad. Under the latest protocols, all international passengers will have to undergo rapid RT-PCR test on arrival. If negative, passengers will be allowed to leave and stay under 7-day home quarantine. Those found positive to undergo institutional quarantine.

Rules For Institutional Quarantine

All international passengers who tests positive for Rapid RT PCR Tes t shall undergo routine RT PCR test at the Airport itself.

If this sample is also positive then the collected sample for routine RT — PCR shall be sent immediately for Genome Sequencing and the passenger shall be directed for Institutional Quarantine at the respective facility.

If this sample is negative then the passenger shall be allowed to go home for mandatory home quarantine for a total period of 7 days.

All symptomatic passengers testing positive in Airport shall be admitted at Seven Hills Hospital. Any such patient preferring admission in a private hospital shall be transferred to Bombay Hospital or Breach Candy Hospital.

All asymptomatic passengers testing positive at the Airport shall be admitted to BKC or Kanjurmarg Jumbo Facility. Any such patient preferring admission in a private facility shall be transferred to hotels linked with the government.

All asymptomatic passengers already admitted in Bombay Hospital and Breach Candy Hospital shall be shifted to the hotels short listed by the government.

The payment and charges of the hotel will be the responsibility of the concerned positive reported passengers.

The above orders came into force with effect from midnight of January 2.

BMC changes rules for sealing of buildings in Mumbai

Meanwhile, amid rising COVID-19 cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also again modifies criterion for sealing buildings in Mumbai. As per lasted order of BMC, a residential building will be sealed only if at least ten COVID-19 cases are detected on the premises.

The civic body thus revised the protocol which had been changed only the day before as the new daily cases in Mumbai crossed the 10,000-mark on Tuesday. The protocol was revised “considering difficulties faced in sealing many small buildings with fewer floors or flats,” it said in a statement.

Now, a building, or a wing of a building complex, will be sealed if 20 per cent of occupied flats are found affected by COVID-19 and there are at least 10 cases on the premises.

On Monday, the BMC had said a building or a wing of a complex will be sealed if more than 20 per cent of occupied flats have COVID-19 patients. But this would have led to unnecessary sealing of many small housing societies, said an official.

Presently, Mumbai has 389 sealed buildings and 16 containment zones in slums and chawls.

