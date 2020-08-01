New Delhi: At least 5 people were killed and several critically injured after a massive blast in a boiler ripped through Manas Agro Industries and Sugar Ltd. plant at Bela on Saturday. The comment has been issued by the Nagpur police so far. Also Read - Lockdown Extended Till August 31: These States to Impose Total Shutdown Amid COVID-19 Outbreak | Full List

As per a report by News18, the deceased were all residents of Wadgaon village. They were identified as Mangesh Prabhakar Naukarkar (21), Liladhar Wamanrao Shende (42), Vasudeo Ladi (30), Sachin Prakash Waghmare (24) and Prafull Pandurang Moon (25).

Notably, the factory, which is now part of the Manas Group, and was earlier known as Purti Power and Sugar Factory, owned by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's family.

More details will be added to the story.