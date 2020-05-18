New Delhi: After nearly six months of becoming the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray was on Monday afternoon sworn in as a Member of the Legislative Council in a brief ceremony in Mumbai. Along with him, eight other members of different political parties also took oath as members of the Upper House of Maharashtra Legislature. Also Read - Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till May 31; Stricter Measures to be Implemented in Containment Zones - Full List Here

Chairman of legislature Ramraje Nimbalkar administered the oath to the nine new members who were declared elected unopposed last week. They include Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson and Shiv Sena’s Neelam Gorhe, Nationalist Congress Party’s Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari and Congress’ Rajesh Rathod. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0: When And How Will Mumbai Local Train Services Resume?

From the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the new MLCs are Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil, Ramesh Karad, Pravin Datke, and Gopichand Padalkar. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: As State Crosses 30,000-Mark, Centre Dispatches 10 Companies of CAPF

Thackeray was accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray and other government officials.

Sworn in as the unanimously elected the Maha Vikas Aghadi Chief Minister on November 28, Thackeray had to fulfil a constitutional requirement of becoming a member of either house of the state legislature by the end of this month, failing which he would’ve lost his power as the chief minister.

Thackeray has now become only the second member of the state’s ruling political family to enter the state legislative council after his son and cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray, who was elected an MLA from Worli in October last year.