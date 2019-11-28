New Delhi: As soon as Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at a grand function held at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate him.

In a tweet, the PM not only congratulated Thackeray for taking oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister but also expressed confidence in him leading the state diligently.

“Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUT,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2019

Along with Uddhav Thackeray, other six MLAs, two from each party of the Congress-NCP-Sena alliance, also took oath in the ceremony. Governor BS Koshyari administered the oath of office to the chief minister and other six MLAs.

From Congress, Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut took the oath of office, while from NCP, Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil took the oath. From Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai took oath as ministers during the ceremony.

Among the prominent dignitaries present on the occasion were more than 500 farmers and farm widows from all over Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackery’s cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and their family members.

Also present were at least three Chief Ministers from other states and six former Maharashtra Chief Ministers, including Sharad Pawar, Sushilkumar Shinde, Manohar Joshi, Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan and Devendra Fadnavis.