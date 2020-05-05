New Delhi: In wake of the extension of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bans the assembly of four or more people have been extended in Mumbai until May 17. Also Read - 'COVID-19 an Opportunity to Fight Common Enemy, Forge Better Future For All,' Says WHO Chief Tedros

"Movement of one or more persons for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be prohibited between 8 PM-7 AM", said the Mumbai Police. Violators will be prosecuted under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mumbai has been declared as the red zone as the city has highest number of COVID-19 cases. It has recorded 9,310 cases and 361 deaths so far.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally on Monday jumped by 771 to 14,541, while 35 more patients died – 18 of them in Mumbai – taking the toll to 583. Out of the 35 deaths, 18 are from Mumbai city, seven from Pune city, five from Akola, one each from Solapur, Aurangabad, Thane and Nanded.