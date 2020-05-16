New Delhi: Maharashtra became the first state in India to have crossed 30,000-mark in the number of coronavirus cases as on Saturday the sate recorded 1,606 new COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths, taking the case count to 30,706 and the number of the fatalities to 1,135. Also Read - Maharashtra Latest News, May 16, 2020: Another Cop Dies of COVID-19, 10th Death in Mumbai Police Force

A total of 524 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of the recovered cases to 7,088, a statement said.

"Of the 67 deaths, 41 died in Mumbai, seven each in Thane and Pune, five in Aurangabad, three in Jalgaon, two in Mira Bhayander, and one each in Nashik and Solapur," the release said.

While 22 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, the rest had taken place between April 14 and May 14, taking the overall death toll to 1135, it stated.

Thane city on Saturday became the second area in Thane district after Navi Mumbai to cross the 1000-mark with the addition of 94 COVID-19 cases, said health officials said.

Thane district, overall, reached 3,432 cases after 293 people were detected with the virus, they added.

The number of cases under Thane Municipal Corporation limits is now 1,090, while the death count has gone up to 48 with six people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, said spokesperson Sandeep Malavi.

Navi Mumbai recorded 80 new cases, taking its count to 1,128, officials said.

“The number for KDMC is 459 after 35 new cases were detected on Saturday. In Thane rural, 28 people tested positive and there are now has 165 COVID-19 patients,” an official said.

The count in neighbouring Palghar was 346 as on Saturday, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)