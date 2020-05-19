New Delhi: The city with the highest number of coronavirus cases, Mumbai, has been facing an utter collapse of proper treatment for patients of the viral disease, with morgues packed with bodies, more than one patient cramped onto beds, flouting the most important ‘social-distancing’ norm. Also Read - COVID-19: Fresh 4,970 Cases in Last 24 Hours Take India's Tally to 1,01,139; Death Toll Nears 3,200 | 10 Points

Not just that, people were seen standing in long queues for admissions for hours outside hospitals, while hospital workers ran ragged from one end to the other, compelled due to the shortage of doctors and medical staff. Also Read - 'Need Substantive Improvements on COVID-19,' Says Trump Threatening to Permanently Halt WHO Funding

The coronavirus pandemic, that has forced the middle-class and elite seek treatment in public hospitals, has also exposed the grappling social realities and the sad state of health infrastructure in the country. Also Read - Can Tobacco Leaves Cure COVID-19?

Videos went viral on social media platforms where people were seen crowding into these hospitals, throwing the Centre’s ‘Do Gaj Doori’ rule off the cliff.

Despite the gruelling evidence and media footage, the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) maintained that there was no shortage of doctors in the city. However, he admitted that there was a shortage in the lower rung staff – the sweepers and other hospital staff – as commuting became a challenge for them.

Last week, Mumbai hospitals had run out of beds due to the overwhelming tally of COVID-19 patients. Patients who called the BMC were asked to register themselves on a waitlist till more beds were made available by the city corporation.

As the nationwide tally of positive cases crossed the 1,00,000-mark, Mumbai alone has over 21,000 cases. Meanwhile, the total number in Maharashtra rose to 35,058, including more than 2,000 cases in the past 24 hours.