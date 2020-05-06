New Delhi: As lockdown 3.0 began on Monday with certain relaxations, Mumbaikars saw it as their chance to crowd streets, flouting rules of social distancing even as coronavirus cases continue to surge. As a result, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday evening decided to withdraw the relaxations given from lockdown, including the sale of liquor. Also Read - Reverse Engineering! Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested For Making Liquor From Hand Sanitiser

The country's financial capital returned to the state of curfew as the BMC ordered that only essential services and groceries, medical stores and chemist shops will be allowed to remain open in Mumbai.

After witnessing a frenzy-like situation at liquor stores, the BMC expressed fear that allowing some non-essential services may lead to deterioration of the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai.

Notably, Mumbai has already been declared a Red Zone with the highest number of coronavirus patients – close to 10,000 cases – in Maharashtra as well as the country. At the same time, Maharashtra has reported over 14,541 cases of the viral disease.

Gathering of crowds in large numbers without following social distancing norms will be detrimental to the control of the spread of the virus, the BMC said. Hence, the relaxations will have to be withdrawn for the city, it added.

The Mumbai Police had already imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bans the assembly of four or more people, in the city till May 17. According to the order, “movement of one or more persons for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be prohibited between 8 PM-7 AM”.

Further, those who violate the norm will be prosecuted under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.