New Delhi: At least 2,940 people tested positive in the past 24 hours in Maharashtra, in what is the state’s highest single-day peak due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. With this, the state’s total tally went up to 44,582, while the death toll rose by 63 to 1517. Also Read - ICC Provides Framework For Resumption of Cricket Post COVID-19

This was the sixth consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, the State Health Department noted. Also Read - Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Chairman of WHO Executive Board

Meanwhile, one person died and at least 53 more people tested positive in Dharavi – Asia’s largest slum in the heart of Mumbai – taking the area’s total tally to 1,478, including 57 deaths. Also Read - 'Kerala CM Vijayan Feels PM's Meets on COVID a Waste of Time': Shiv Sena Targets ex-Ally BJP

Mumbai has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country with more than 27,068 patients, including 1,751 cases in the last 24 hours. The financial capital of India has been facing a serious crunch of hospital beds in government hospitals, forcing more than one person on a single bed, while in private hospitals several beds were left empty with no patients.

Maharashtra has discharged 12,583 patients so far, while the active cases stand at 30,474. A total of 3,32,777 people have been tested for coronavirus symptoms so far.