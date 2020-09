New Delhi: At least five people have been killed after a three-storied building collapses in Patel Compound area in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi on Monday. As per initial information, 20 people, including a 5-year-old child have been rescued by locals and 20-25 people are still feared to be trapped under the debris, said NDRF. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Update News Today: Daily Suburban Services to be Increased From Tomorrow; Bank Employees Allowed to Travel in Locals

#WATCH Maharashtra: A team of NDRF rescued a child from under the debris at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane. Also Read - Maharashtra: MSRTC to Resume Inter District Bus Services From Thursday, SOP Likely This Week

At least five people have lost their lives in the incident which took place earlier today. pic.twitter.com/6j90p1GloQ Also Read - Pune Unlock 3.0 News: No Night Curfew in City, Pimpri-Chinchwad

— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020