New Delhi: Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday self isolated himself after 16 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Raj Bhavan. He will undergo coronavirus test soon.

If reports are to be believed, a hundred tests were taken and out of the 55 results, 14 came positive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra yesterday recorded another highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 8,139 new cases, which took the total tally to 2,46,600.

The death toll, on the other hand, crossed 10,000-mark — 10,116 to be specific.

4,360 patients were discharged on Saturday, which took to number of recovered patients to 1,36,985.

There are 99,499 active cases in the state while 12,85,991 people have been tested so far.