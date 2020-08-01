New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that Mumbai and some other districts in Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places from August 3 till August 5. Also Read - Maharashtra 10th Results 2020: 17-Year-Old Girl, Living on Mumbai Footpath Scores 40 Percent in SSC Exam

The places likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, apart from Mumbai, are Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Beed, Latur and Osmanabad districts.

Places in Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalna, Sangli and Aurangabad are likely to receive light to moderate rain till August 5, the IMD forecast added.

As per the weather department’s classification, “heavy to very heavy rainfall” means precipitation ranging from 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm in a period of 24 hours.