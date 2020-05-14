New Delhi: Maharashtra will start home delivery of liquor from today onwards to avoid crowding at shops, as per an order issued by the state excise department on Wednesday. Also Read - Liquor in Delhi: 4.75 Lakh E-tokens Issued in Three Days Despite Site Crash, Confusion

“The home delivery of liquor will commence from Friday across the state, where the shops are already opened in the non-containment zones. One shop owner cannot appoint more than 10 delivery persons and one delivery person cannot carry more than 24 bottles of permitted liquor in one time,” the order said. Also Read - Liquor to Get Expensive in These Three States From Midnight Tonight

“Despite the online sale, the liquor shops will have to adhere to the laid-down norms of physical distancing and sanitisation of its staff,” the order added. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Moves Supreme Court Against Madras High Court 's Order on Liquor Shops, Seeks Stay on it

Only those who have permit for drinking can order home delivery. Liquor shops which have been allowed to reopen since May 5 will be able to take orders on phone.

Providing relief to the consumers, the government also ordered that the shop owners not to charge over and above the MRP printed on the bottle.

The GR also made it clear that the online sale of liquor is an unwritten contract between the buyer and the seller, hence the state will not be party to any possible dispute between them.

“The mode of payment has to be decided by the buyer and the seller. A person can order up to 12 IMFL (Indian-Made Foreign Liquor) bottles,” an official said.

Rules regarding possession of various types of liquor at home are displayed on the Excise department’s website which buyers can check before ordering, the official said.

(with agency inputs)