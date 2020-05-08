New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra surpassed 19,000-mark, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday indicated the lockdown might be extended after May 17. “You – the people – will decide whether the lockdown needs to be extended. There are still too many people outside, in Mumbai and other places also, physical distancing is not maintained and other precautions are ignored”, said Thackeray, adding that the virus can be conquered if people maintain discipline. Also Read - After Mumbai Police Now UP Police Use Cop Cars to Create Message of Hope Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The Chief Minister, in an address to the state, admitted that the 'virus chain' has not yet been broken and Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of cases and deaths in the country which is a matter of serious concern.

"Soon, our stranded people from different parts of India and other countries in the world will also start arriving here. They will need to be tested. But that will not be at the cost of Mumbaikars where 100,000 tests are being carried out," assured the Maharashtra CM.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra mounted to 19, 063 after 1,089 people tested positive for the deadly virus. 37 people lost their lives due to the disease in last 24 hours, taking COVID-19 death toll to 731.

Number of recovered/discharged patients stands at 3470, said Maharashtra health department. “748 new cases were reported in Mumbai today. 25 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Mumbai’s Dharavi today, taking the total number of cases to 808, death toll to 26”, said the state health department.