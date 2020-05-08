New Delhi: Amid rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai, Praveen Pardeshi, the chief of the city’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been replaced by Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday. Also Read - COVID Here to Stay? 'Have to Learn to Live With The Virus,' Says Health Ministry

Pardesh has been given charge of urban development department where Chahal was earlier posted as Additional Chief Secretary. Also Read - Wedding in Times of Corona: Pune Cops Step in as Bride's Parents to Get Couple Married Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Besides, Mumbai’s Additional Municipal Commissioner Abbasaheb Jarhad has also been shunted. Former Thane Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal, has been asked to succeed Jarhad. Also Read - Coronavirus: Orissa HC Order, Allowing Only Those Who Test Negative to Return, Stayed by SC

Ashwini Bhide, former Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, will succeed Jayshree Bhoj as additional municipal commissioner in the Mumbai civic body.

Notably, the transfer orders come at a time when Mumbai, country;s financial capital has emerged as the biggest hub of COVID-19 in India. The city has so far recorded 11,000 coronavirus cases and over 400 fatalities.

The number of COVID-19 cases in 24 hours time has increased threefold in the last few days. Earlier in the day, while addressing a press conference, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry, informed that atotal of 3,390 new cases and 103 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in India is 56,342. Out of this, 37,916 are active cases while 1,886 people have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far.

“In 216 districts, no positive case has been detected. In 42 districts. no new case has been detected in the last 28 days, while 29 districts have not reported any case in the last 21 days,” the Health Ministry said.