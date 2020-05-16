Mumbai: A 57-year-old police official died of COVID-19 in Mumbai on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Madhkar Mane. He was attached to the Motor Transport Department. The officer had been sent on leave for the last 15 days in view of the raging pandemic as he was considered to be in the high-risk age group. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0: Amit Shah Chairs Key Meetings to Deliberate Over Guidelines

"Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of ASID Madhukar Mane, 57. Being in the high-risk age-group, Mane was on leave for the past 15 days", the city police said in a statement.

Till now, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed lives of 10 police personnel in Maharashtra — seven in Mumbai and one each in Nashik, Pune and Solapur. Over 150 police personnel tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra since Thursday evening, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the police force to 1,153, officials had said earlier in the day. It included 127 officers and 1,026 constables. 174 police personnel have recovered from infection.

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra recorded the second-highest figures of 44 deaths and 1,576 new cases in a day, while Mumbai notched 933 new cases. With 49 fatalities – down marginally from Wednesday's highest 54 – the state's death toll shot up to 1,068 and the total number of coronavirus patients increased from 27,524 to 29,100 on yesterday, after the steepest jump of 1,602 recorded on May 14.

(With agency inputs)