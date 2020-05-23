New Delhi: Even though Coronavirus cases continued to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has permitted home delivery of liquor in the city, except in containment zones today onwards. However, over-the-counter sale of liquor will not be allowed yet, it said. Also Read - Jharkhand News: Liquor Lovers in Ranchi Can Rejoice as Swiggy Starts Home Delivery | Know How to Order

The order comes five days after the Maharashtra government allowed home delivery of liquor in red zones.

E-commerce platforms may be utilised by the liquor shops permitted to do home delivery.

Liquor shops can deliver sealed bottles of tipple to customers at home address, the order issued by Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said.

“All the concerned are directed to comply with above orders in toto failing which action under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897; Disaster Management Act, 2005 and section 188 of Indian Penal Code (not complying with government order) will be initiated against the defaulters,” it read.

On May 5, the BMC had ordered that liquor shops be closed again as there was crowding after shops reopened and social distancing norms were ignored completely.

Mumbai on Friday recorded its highest one-day increase in the number of coronavirus patients at 1,751, which took the city’s tally of cases to 27,068, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Further, with 27 new deaths, the toll due to the pandemic in the country’s financial capital reached 909.