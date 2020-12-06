New Delhi: At least 20 people have been injured in a cylinder exploded in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday. Two fire brigades and two jumbo tankers have been pressed into service, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Also Read - Why is Mumbai's Juhu Beach Glowing Blue at Night? People Are Amazed to Witness This Stunning Phenomenon

Earlier last month, three people, including an eight-year-old boy and his mother, were killed and four injured when a wall collapsed following a cylinder blast in Tamil Nadu.