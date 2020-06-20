Mumbai: Housing societies in Mumbai may continue to reel under non-repairment and this time it’s not due to lockdown but the elections to all housing society cooperative bodies in the city have been postponed. In May, the state Cabinet had postponed the elections indefinitely as at that time, the state government was struggling to fight COVID-19. Now a new notification has been issued in which the tenure of the present bodies have been extended to September. Also Read - Air India: Work Less, Take Less Salary, Air India's New Scheme For Permanent Employees to Save Money

But this extension is not applicable to societies where the Supreme Court has already ordered elections.

According to reports, this will seriously hamper the development, repairment work in many societies which will become threatening at the onset of Monsoon.

There are around 65,000 housing societies in Mumbai.