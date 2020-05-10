New Delhi: Four to five people are believed to trapped after wall of a house collapsed in Kandivali (West) area of Mumbai on Sunday. Fourteen people from the first and ground floor were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team. Two injured have been admitted to the hospital. Also Read - Aurangabad Train Accident: Will Reach Village Soon, Father Who Lost Two Sons Recalls Last Conversation

At around 06:10 am the MCGM Disaster Control room received the information about the incident that took place behind Sabria Masjid, Dalji Pada, Kandivali (West). Also Read - COVID-19: Cases in Maharashtra Surpass 19,000-Mark; CM Hints at Lockdown Extension

The NDRF team carrying the rescue operation has 4 fire engines and 1 ambulance. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 'Keep Patience' CM Urges Migrants, Also Clarifies Army Won't be Deployed in Mumbai

“G+1 house collapsed @ Sabria Masjid, Dalji Pada, Kandavali(West) arnd 06:00. All trapped persons rescued by MCGM, Mumbai fire Brigade,Police. @NDRFHQ team on site. As reported thankfully no deaths,few injured,” NDRF director general Satyanarayan Pradhan tweeted.