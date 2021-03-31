Nashik: At a time when authorities are resorting to imposing lockdowns and curfews to contain Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the Nashik administration has adopted a different approach to contain the COVID-19 menace. The authorities have decided to charge Rs 5 as an entry fee to enter market areas for an hour. “We’re using a different approach to contain COVID19 spread in Nashik. We are issuing a ticket of Rs 5 per person to enter market area for an hour. It’s an attempt to save the city from entering lockdown,” Deepak Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Nashik City, told news agency ANI. Also Read - Lockdown in Aurangabad From March 31 Till April 9 Cancelled Due to Public Resentment

Coronavirus cases in Nashik

Nashik district on Tuesday saw a single-day addition of 3,532 new COVID-19 cases and 23 casualties, an official said. With the latest additions, the tally in the district has reached 1,78,214 and the toll rose to 2,374, the official said. Of the latest fatalities, 10 are reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, nine were from other parts of the district and four from Malegaon. According to the official data, 1,12,557 cases have been recorded so far in Nashik city, followed by 54,797 in other parts of the district, 8,563 in Malegaon, and 2,297 outside the district.

At least 2,641 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,49,782, the official said. With the addition of 12,095 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tested conducted in the district to 7,30,989, he added.

Uddhav Thackeray Seeks Roadmap

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed government officials to draw up a roadmap for the reimposition of a lockdown in the state to control the spread of coronavirus. However, Shiv Sena’s ally, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has opposed the plan saying that shutdown is not a solution and people cannot afford it. Besides, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also expressed concerns over possible state-wide lockdown. If reports are to be believed, a final decision on the same is expected on April 2 after a review meeting.