New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena foreman Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with ally and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, sparking speculations about the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s stability. However, Sena leader Sanjay Raut cleared the air asserting that the government is “strong” and there was nothing to worry about. Also Read - Day After Crossing 50,000 Mark, Maharashtra Registers 2,436 New cases; Tally Stands at 52,667

The two leaders met for about one-and-a-half hours late Monday evening at the Mumbai headquarters, as Raut highlighted dismissing rumours about instability within party members. Also Read - Maharashtra Cabinet Minister And Former CM Ashok Chavan Tests Positive For COVID-19

“Sharad Pawar and CM Uddhav Thackeray met at Matoshri last evening. The two leaders held talks for one and a half hours. If anyone is spreading news about stability of the government, it should be considered as their stomach ache. The government is strong. No worries,” Sanjay Raut tweeted in Marathi. The Sena Rajya Sabha MP, however, did not reveal what transpired between the two leaders. Also Read - Maharashtra: COVID-19 Cases Cross 50000-mark; Total Tally at 50231; 3041 Fresh Cases in 24 Hours

Prior to the meeting, Pawar had met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari, following which the NCP claimed the meeting took place on the invitation of the governor and no political issues came up for discussion.

What flared the rumours was the timing of the meeting as it took place against the backdrop of strained relations between the Shiv Sena, which heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, and the Raj Bhavan.

The Uddhav Thackeray government has also been receiving a lot of flak for its failure to contain the spread of coronavirus in Maharashtra, the state with the highest COVID-19 tally.

Recently, senior BJP leader and former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis complained to the governor about the “failure” of the Thackeray government in handling the pandemic.