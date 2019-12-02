New Delhi: Days after he took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has been allotted the posh ‘Varsha’ bungalow at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai. Earlier, it was reported that the newly-elected Chief Minister might not leave ‘Matoshree’ (his private residence) and would use ‘Varsha’, the official residence of the state CM for official meetings as and when required.

However, all speculations were laid to rest on Monday after the state government issued a notification regarding the same. As per the notification, former Chief Minister and the new Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has been advised to vacate ‘Varsha’ within 15 days for the new CM.

The former Chief Minister had reportedly secured a three-month extension of stay. Currently, he is scouting around for a suitable residence since his wife Amruta is employed in a senior position with a private bank, while daughter nine-year-old Divija is preparing to step into high school soon.

Fadnavis has now been allotted ‘Sagar’ bungalow at Malabar Hill, the notification said.

Official residences allotted to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil and Eknath Shinde. pic.twitter.com/az99Vfn9Sv — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

Besides, other bungalows have been allotted to Minister Chhagan Bhujbal (‘Ramtek’), Jayant Patil (‘Sevasadan’) and Eknath Shinde (‘Royalstone’), and allotments for other three MVA ministers is expected in forthcoming days.

Speaking to a news agency, Sena leader confirmed the same, however, he mentioned that a suitable date when the CM will shift has not yet been decided.

As per the Sena leader, the Chief Minister may move home from Matoshree to Malabar Hill on January 23, which will be the 94th birth anniversary of his father and Sena founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray.