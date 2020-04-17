Mumbai: In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak which has rendered many people jobless, Maharashtra State Housing Department on Friday ordered landlords in the state to postpone rent collection for at least three months. Further, landlords have been warned against eviction of tenants owing to non-payment of rent during this period. Also Read - COVID-19: 1,007 Cases, 23 Fatalities in 24 Hours Take India's Tally to 13,387; Maharashtra Remains Worst-hit

“Maharashtra State Housing Department issues instructions to landlords to postpone rent collection by at least 3 months. During this period, no tenant should be evicted from the rented house due to non-payment of rent,” Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Notably, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with a total of 3,205 cases of coronavirus. While 300 patients have recovered there have been 194 deaths in the state due to the infection.

Last month, in a bid to prevent migration of labourers, the Noida administration had ordered landlords to not collect rent for April.