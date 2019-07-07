Mumbai: More than four lakh autorickshaw drivers across Maharashtra have threatened to conduct an indefinite strike across the state starting from Monday midnight, stated a report. The union leaders had issued a warning in this regard on June 9 and also sent a notice to the state government two weeks ago.

The strike is likely to affect the commuters badly as around 2.12 lakh autos would not be in service. Notably, since it is the monsoon season, there will be a huge demand for three-wheelers. A report quoted Shashank Rao, the leader of the Autorickshaw Chalak Malak Sanghatana Sanyukt Kruti Samiti, as saying, “It will be a major show of strength as all drivers are participating voluntarily.”

Through the proposed strike, the auto-drivers are demanding a complete ban on the services of Ola and Uber. Some of the participants of the strike include unions from several parts of the state including Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, and Aurangabad. The unions had clearly mentioned that there must be government regulation around the services rendered by the aggregator cabs.

Although several notices and a memorandum was sent as repeated reminders to the government, there has been no response for further negotiations on the list of demands by the union leaders in the past month. Upset over the state government’s indifference, Rao further said that the government will be held responsible for any public inconvenience as they are not bothered about the welfare of autorickshaw drivers.