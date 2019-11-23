New Delhi: In an emotional response to the midnight coup that flipped the political ball game in Maharashtra on Saturday, NCP leader and Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule in her WhatsApp status conveyed a message hinting at a possible split within the NCP.

“Party and family split,” read the status Supriya Sule uploaded on messaging application WhatsApp.

Saddened by the turn of events that overshadowed the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, as NCP leader Ajit Pawar formed the government with the BJP, Sule further said, “Who do you trust in life…never felt so cheated in my life… defended him loved him…look what I get in return…”

In a similar tone, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also denied any prior knowledge of such a happening calling Ajit Pawar’s move to support the BJP “his personal decision”.

Making his statement through a Twitter post, Sharad Pawar said, “Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).”

“We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his,” he added.

Refusing to comment on the situation within her party when asked about her status, Sule said, “I will make an announcement at 12:30 pm and I will leave from the Front,” adding that it will follow her father’s statement.

Notably, Sharad Pawar has called an all NCP MLAs meeting at 4.30 pm at YB Chavan Hall today.

Turning tables overnight over the government formation in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, at Mumbai Raj Bhawan earlier today, swore in as the Chief Minister after gaining the support of NCP leader Ajit Pawar who took oath as his Deputy.

The development unfolded after intense deliberations last night concluding in a “unanimous” decision that Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray would become the Chief Minister.

The BJP has claimed that it has the backing of all 54 NCP MLAs on whose letters of support they formed the government today. On the other hand, Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who played a key driver in the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance said that his party had been stabbed in the back by Ajit Pawar.

It must be noted that the BJP may still have to prove numbers of support, more than two-thirds majority of the NCP, in a floor test failing which they will lose the state power.