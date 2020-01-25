New Delhi: Reacting to the phone tapping controversy in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that he doesn’t take the issue of phone tapping seriously because it’s an open secret. “Everyone knows our phone is tapped. Therefore, we don’t think about it seriously. As far as I know, the orders for phone tapping cannot be given by a state minister. So I don’t know how much a state minister knows about this,” the veteran leader said hinting at a Central hand behind phone tapping.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on phone tapping: Everyone knows our phone is tapped, therefore we don’t think about it seriously. As far as I know, the orders for phone tapping cannot be given by a state minister, so I don’t know how much a state minister knows about this. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/WPw4iVZNbL — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh claimed that phones of several Sena and NCP leaders were tapped during the recently Maharashtra Assembly elections.

“We have received many complaints of phone-tapping and snooping by the previous government. Phones of senior leaders like Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and even Sharad Pawar were tapped to know who they were talking to,” Deshmukh alleged.

However former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denied the claims and said, “Phone tapping of opposition leaders is not a tradition of Maharashtra. Our govt never gave such an order. Present state govt is free to do any probe by any agency. Even Shiv Sena leaders were a part of State Home Ministry then.”