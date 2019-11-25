New Delhi: Minutes before the crucial Supreme Court hearing against the Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that the BJP promised rotational CM post to Ajit Pawar, after which he switched his sides.

“They (BJP) failed to keep up their promise of rotational CM post to it ally but they were ready to give the same to Ajit Pawar”, a leading portal quoted Raut as saying.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is planning to submit affidavits of 154 MLAs to the Supreme Court. Notably, the majority mark is 145. 56 MLAs from Shiv Sena, 44 from Congress, 46 from NCP, and eight independents have reportedly signed identical affidavits which will be submitted in the top court.

On the other hand, NCP leaders are leaving no stone unturnd to bring back Ajit Pawar.Earlier in the day, NCP veteran Chhagan Bhujbal met the Deputy CM but it was not known what transpired in the meeting.

Besides, NCP leader Nawab Malik also asked Pawar, to resign and come back to the Nationalist Congress party. “We have support of 165 MLAs. 53 NCP MLAs are with us. Ajit Pawar has done a mistake, he should resign”, Malik stated.

He added,”Devendra Fadnavis must realise that he does not have a majority. He should realise that he has made a mistake. If he doesn’t resign, we will certainly defeat the government on the floor of the House.”