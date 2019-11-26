New Delhi: All eyes are set on the Supreme Court as it is expected to pronounce the final verdict on the petition jointly filed by the NCP-Congress and Shiv Sena against the formation of BJP-led government in Maharashtra at 10:30 AM today. The 3-judge bench of the apex court comprising justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna had reserved its order yesterday saying it will announce its decision on Tuesday morning.

Earlier on Monday, after the SC reserved its order, the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ (Sena-NCP-Congress) parties organised an unprecedented public parade of its 162 MLAs at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai and dared the BJP to prove its claimed strength of 170-plus legislators. The gathering, wherein an oath was administered to stick to the coalition ideals, was attended by top leaders of the three parties.

“Our fight is not just for power, but our fight is for ‘Satyamev Jayate’. The more you try to break us, the more we will unite,” Sena president Uddhav Thackeray told the MLAs at the gathering.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the other hand, called the public parade of 162 MLAs, a cruel joke on the people of Maharashtra. “How can you have an identification parade of duly elected lawmakers of the state like criminals? It’s a shame on the people of the state and violates democratic norms,” asked former state minister Ashish Shelar of the BJP.

He also hinted at a close-finish in the upcoming Assembly floor test, saying,”The photo-session is yours, the photographer is yours, but the photo-finish will be ours.”

